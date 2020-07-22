Warlords of Sigrdrifa Anime Reveals Video, More Cast, Theme Songs

The official website for Aniplex 's original anime Warlords of Sigrdrifa ( Senyoku no Sigrdrifa ) revealed the first promotional video, more cast, theme songs, and details of the manga adaptations on Wednesday.

The new cast members are:

Ai Kayano as Rusalka Evereska



Mikako Komatsu as Lizbet Crown



Hitomi Ueda as Leyli Haltija



Yui Horie as Misato Honjo



Rina Hidaka as Nono Kazuura



Sumire Uesaka as Komachi Mikuri



Akari Nanawo is performing the opening theme song "Higher's High," and Spira Spica are performing the ending song "Sayonara Namida" (Goodbye, Tears).

Kanari Abe will launch the Senyoku no Sigrdrifa Non-Scramble ( Warlords of Sigrdrifa : Non-Scramble) slice-of-life manga in the September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on July 27.

Takeshi Nogami ( Girls und Panzer: Ribon no Musha , Marine Corps Yumi ) and Takaaki Suzuki (military history adviser for Girls und Panzer: Ribon no Musha , Sōkai no Seiki - Ōji to Otome to Kaientai) will launch the Senyoku no Sigrdrifa Kuruu no Eiyū ( Warlords of Sigrdrifa : Heroes of the Frenzy) manga spinoff on the Comic Hu manga website in October.

The previously announced cast includes:

Hibiku Yamamura as Claudia Braford with the Gloster Gladiator Mk. II



Nene Hieda as Miyako Muguruma with the Nakajima Ki-44-II Otsu



M.A.O as Azuzu Komagome with the Heinkel He100D-1



Sayaka Kikuchi as Sonoka Torai with the Macchi M.C.72R





Hirotaka Tokuda ( Record of Grancrest War , Sword Art Online: Alicization episode director) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Takumi Yokota ( Mitsuboshi Colors , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is adapting Takuya Fujima 's original character designs for animation. Graphinica is handling the CG animation. Shigeo Komori ( From the New World , High School Fleet ) and Hajime Hyakkoku ( Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend , New Game! ) are composing the music.

Novelist Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and manga creator and illustrator Takuya Fujima ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid ) is drafting the original character designs. is in charge of the world-building and research, after performing similar roles for Strike Witches and Girls und Panzer and later co-creating High School Fleet .

Nagatsuki noted that he has been a longtime anime fan whose dream was to have his creations adapted into anime. This time, however, he gets to create a story specifically for an original anime instead of an anime adaptation. He added that he likes both strong girls, and the men who love strong girls.

Suzuki said that right after the High School Fleet television anime, Aniplex gave him an offer: "Next up, the skies." He then began the world-building that became the basis for this project.

The anime was originally slated to premiere in July, but was delayed to October due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In the anime's original story, the Pillars suddenly appeared above Earth, threatening all life. A god who called himself Odin came to the aid of humanity as it was driven to near complete defeat. To counter the Pillars, Odin declared a counterattack by bequeathing humanity with the battle maidens Walküres and the "herocraft" as their wings.

Several years later, the battle between humanity and Pillars rages on, with men supporting the Walküres as they soar through the treacherous skies to save the world.

Japan is no exception. Three Walküres confront the giant Pillar looming over sacred Mt. Fuji. Each Walküre is skilled, but each also has issues. And now, an ace pilot has arrived from Europe.

"Now is the time to fight back, humanity. The day of reckoning has arrived. The time of Ragnarok draws nears."