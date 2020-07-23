Crimson Prince Manga Resumes After 5 Years, Ends in September

Manga's 17th, 18th volumes ship with last 2 chapters

The official Twitter account for Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine announced on Wednesday that Sōta Kuwahara 's Crimson Prince ( Kurenai Ōji ) manga has returned from hiatus after five years. The manga began serializing from its first chapter on the Gangan Online app on Thursday. The manga will end with its 17th and 18th volumes, which will include the manga's last two chapters, in September.

Kuwahara put the manga on hiatus in 2015 due to a decline in their health, with the release of the 17th volume delayed indefinitely.

Yen Press is publishing the manga digitally, and it released the 16th volume in May 2018. The company describes the manga:

Demon prince Koujirou Sakura comes to Earth, enrolling in high school, on a mission to find the human who will threaten the future of the demon realm...and steal their souls! But with no clue as to this human's identity, Koujirou is at a loss. To make matters worse, the boys' dorm at his new school is full, and he's forced to live off campus with a girl! Oh, the humanity...!

Kuwahara launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in 2007, and the series inspired a drama CD. Square Enix published the 16th compiled book volume of the manga in August 2014.