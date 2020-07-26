ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? Manga Ends on August 23

Yū Ijima 's Ore wo Suki nano wa Omae Dake ka yo manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app revealed at the end of its 41st chapter on Sunday that the manga will end in its next chapter, which will debut on the app on August 23.

The manga adapts Rakuda 's and Buriki 's ( Haganai , A Lull in the Sea character designer) light novel series of the same name, and launched in February 2017. Shueisha published the fifth volume on March 4.

Kadokawa began publishing the light novel series in February 2016, and released the 14th novel on June 10.

In the romantic comedy series, Amatsuyu Kirasagi is invited out alone by the cool beauty upperclassman Cosmos and his childhood friend Himawari. Expecting to hear their confessions, he triumphantly goes to meet each of them in turn. But Cosmos and Himawari both instead confess to Amatsuyu that they like his friend. Amatsuyu fights this lonely battle, but there is another girl who is looking at him. She is a gloomy girl with glasses and braids. Amatsuyu finds that he hates her, because she's always turning her sharp tongue only on him and finding enjoyment in his troubles. But it turns out that she's the only one who actually does like him.

A television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in Japan last October. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired under the title ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? . The Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo ~Ore-tachi no Game Set~ (ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me?: Game Over) original video anime ( OVA ) will ship on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan on September 2. The OVA serves as a conclusion to the television anime series. The OVA was originally scheduled for a May 23 theatrical release in 10 theaters in Japan, but screenings were canceled due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Source: Shonen Jump+