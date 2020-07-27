Otaquest Connect Digital Event Features Yoko Kanno, Paru Itagaki, Shinji Aramaki, More

Otaquest announced on Wednesday that the online convention "OTAQUEST CONNECT" will run on August 15 and 16 in collaboration with the Midwest Animation Promotion Society (M.A.P.S.). The event will feature guests such as Yoko Kanno , Paru Itagaki , Shinji Aramaki , and Toshihiro Nagoshi , as well as musical performances by Taku Takahashi , Alan Shirahama , LADY'S ONLY, YUC’e , and KOTONOHOUSE.

OTAQUEST CONNECT will have interviews and panels featuring:

Composer Yoko Kanno - Cowboy Bebop and Escaflowne

- and Author Paru Itagaki - BEASTARS

- Director and producer Shinji Aramaki - Fullmetal Alchemist and Appleseed

- and Video game developer Toshihiro Nagoshi - The Yakuza franchise

Part of OTAQUEST CONNECT is "OTAQUEST // PLUGGED IN," an online musical streaming track featuring solo acts and ensembles such as:

Taku Takahashi - Solo artist, DJ, and founder of block.fm

- Solo artist, DJ, and founder of block.fm Alan Shirahama - Musician, DJ, and actor

- Musician, DJ, and actor LADY'S ONLY - DJ and sound duo comprising of AGELOW and Jacotanu

YUC’e - Songwriter, composer, and producer

- Songwriter, composer, and producer KOTONOHOUSE - Kawaii Dance Music ensemble

Otaquest Live 2019 featured artists such as m-flo , Kyary Pamyu Pamyu , CAPSULE, CrazyBoy, Hiroomi Tosoka, Taku Takahashi , Teddyloid , and Yasutaka Nakata .

