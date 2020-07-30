Dogeza de Tanondemita Comedy Anime Reveals Staff

A website and Twitter account opened for the anime of Kazuki Funatsu 's Dogeza de Tanondemita (I Tried Asking While Kowtowing) sexual comedy manga on Thursday. The website reports that the anime will be composed of shorts, and it also posted a teaser visual and the main staff. Shinpei Nagai ( I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying , Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san ) is directing the anime, and is also credited as the animatics creator. HARIBOTE is designing the characters.

Funatsu posted an illustration to celebrate the anime news:

The manga's story centers on Suwaru Doge, a man who kowtows in front of young women and asks them to show him their underwear.

Funatsu debuted the manga on Twitter, and Kadokawa released a compiled book volume in March 2018.

Funatsu ( Yokai Girls ) launched the Mabataki Yori Hayaku (Faster Than the Blink of an Eye) manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on March 19.

Funatsu ended the Sundome !! Milky Way alien comedy manga in November. An alternate ending manga titled Sundome !! Milky Way Another End launched in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine on February 26. The Sundome !! Milky Way manga launched in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in June 2016. The manga's ninth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 19.

Funatsu launched the Yokai Girls ( Yōkai Shōjo -Monsuga- ) manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in March 2014, and it ended in June 2017. The 14th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the series in English.

