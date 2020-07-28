Dogeza de Tanondemita Adult Manga Listed With Anime

Retailer HMV is listing the September issue of Gakken Plus ' Megami Magazine with a cover image that states Kazuki Funatsu 's Dogeza de Tanondemita (I Tried Asking While Kowtowing) adult manga is inspiring an anime adaptation. The issue will ship on Thursday.

The manga's story centers on a man who kowtows in front of young women and asks them to show him their underwear.

Funatsu debuted the manga on Twitter, and Kadokawa released a compiled book volume in March 2018.

Funatsu ( Yokai Girls ) launched the Mabataki Yori Hayaku (Faster Than the Blink of an Eye) manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on March 19.

Funatsu ended the Sundome!! Milky Way alien comedy manga in November. An alternate ending manga titled Sundome!! Milky Way Another End launched in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine on February 26. The Sundome!! Milky Way manga launched in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in June 2016. The manga's ninth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 19.

Funatsu launched the Yokai Girls ( Yōkai Shōjo -Monsuga- ) manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in March 2014, and it ended in June 2017. The 14th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the series in English.

Source: HMV via Yaraon!