Ayumi Komura's Okuchi no Sensei wa Shojo Danshi Manga Ends

Manga about woman, dentist hooking up launched last October

Manga creator Ayumi Komura announced on Twitter on Saturday that her Okuchi no Sensei wa Shojo Danshi (The Dentist Was a Virgin Guy) manga ended on Saturday.

Komura had previously revealed that the manga would end with its 13th chapter.

The manga centers on Tsubasa, a woman who meets a hot guy named Sakura at a mixer. When they continue their night at a hotel room, she finds out and is charmed by the fact that Sakura is actually a virgin. When they fail to exchange contact details afterward, Tsubasa thought that she'd never meet Sakura again, but by chance, when she goes to the dentist, it turns out to be him.

Komura launched the manga digitally last October.

Viz Media published Komura's Mixed Vegetables manga in print and digitally in North America. The American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) division listed the first Mixed Vegetables volume among the "great graphic novels for teens" published in 2009. Komura recently launched the Akumade Futari wa Business desu manga in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine on April 3.

Komura's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki (Favoritism of the Gods) manga is inspiring a live-action series adaptation.