Date A Live Ren Dystopia Game Unveils Opening Video

Compile Heart began streaming the opening video on Tuesday for Date A Live Ren Dystopia , the new PlayStation 4 game based on Koushi Tachibana 's Date A Live light novel series. Compile Heart will release the game on September 24.

The limited-edition version of the game will bundle a drama CD and booklet with short story by Tachibana. People who pre-order the game will also receive a different drama CD.

Compile Heart announced last July that the game was delayed from summer 2019 to a general 2020 release. The company cited "various circumstances" as causing the delay.

The game's story begins on a normal night, when Shido dreams of a voice calling out from within a deep darkness. When he wakes up in the morning, he finds a box decorated with serpentine patterns by his bedside. At first he thinks it is a prank, and asks everybody about it, but something happens when he opens it.

Tachibana is writing the original draft for the game's story, and Tsunako is designing the characters. The game will feature the character Natsumi, who appears in the anime's third season (voiced by Ayumi Mano ). The game will also feature new Spirits.

The franchise has previously inspired several video games. Date A Live Rio Reincarnation HD , Compile Heart 's PS4 port of the 2015 Date A Live Twin Edition: Rio Reincarnation PlayStation Vita game, launched in October 2017. Idea Factory International released the Date A Live Rio Reincarnation game for the PS4 and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in July 2019.