Golden Bomber Band's Bassist Jun Utahiroba Tests Positive for COVID-19

Band's 3 other members, manager test negative for new coronavirus disease

The Golden Bomber band's 34-year-old bassist Jun Utahiroba announced on Thursday that he had received the positive test results for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Thursday. He reported a fever of 37.5 °C (99.5 °F) on Tuesday, which led to his cancellation of scheduled work and a PCR test for the virus on Wednesday. Utahiroba stated that he had not been showing any other symptoms nor had he been in poor physical condition. He added that his body temperature returned to normal on Wednesday.

The other three members of Golden Bomber - Shō Kiryūin, Yutaka Kyan, and Kenji Darvish - as well their manager also took PCR tests for the virus at their own expense on Wednesday. They all received negative test results on Thursday.

The visual kei band has performed theme songs for the Ixion Saga DT and Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal anime and the Skip Beat! PlayStation 2 video game.

Sources: Jun Utahiroba's blog, Sponichi Annex via Hachima Kikō