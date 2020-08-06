Nintendo Switch Sells 61.44 Million Units, Animal Crossing Sells 22.4 Million Copies

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition sells 1.32 million copies

Nintendo revealed its first quarter earnings statement on Friday for the three months that ended on June 30. Nintendo sold 5.68 million Switch units in the quarter, an increase of 166.6% compared to the same quarter in 2019. The company has sold a total of 61.44 million Switch units worldwide. Nintendo also sold 50.43 million software units in the quarter, a 123% increase from the same time last year.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 10.63 million copies in the quarter, for a total of 22.40 million copies sold worldwide. The game now trails only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in total first-party game sales for the Switch, with 26.75 million copies sold worldwide. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 1.97 million copies in the quarter.

The company added that the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition game has sold 1.32 million copies since its release in May. Additionally, Ring Fit Adventure has a global sell-through total of 4.0 million copies as of the end of July. Nintendo said sales of the title are recovering due to increases in production and shipping.

