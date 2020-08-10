Aikatsu! Idol Franchise Unveils Live-Action/Anime Show Aikatsu Planet

Monday's live-streamed "[BB Fes] BANDAI × BN Pictures Festival" event announced the Aikatsu! Planet title, theme song, and January 2021 delay for the new television project in the Aikatsu! idol franchise . For the first time in the franchise , Aikatsu! Planet will be a hybrid of live-action and animation. The unit Starry Planet is performing the theme song "Happy ∞ Aikatsu."

The staff had previously planned to premiere the new project this fall, and had planned to announce more details in June, but it delayed the television premiere and the announcement of further information until now. Aikatsu! Planet wil air on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and the accompanying arcade card game will debut this winter.

The Aikatsu! franchise began with the original arcade card game in October 2012. The game inspired a television anime that ran from 2012 to 2016, and three anime films. The second entry in the franchise , Aikatsu Stars! , inspired a television anime that premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2016. Aikatsu Stars! received an anime film in August 2016.

The third entry in the Aikatsu! franchise , Aikatsu Friends! , premiered in April 2018 along with the accompanying Aikatsu Friends! Data Carddass arcade game. A sequel television anime titled Aikatsu Friends! ~Kagayaki no Jewel~ (Shining Jewel) then premiered in April 2018 with its own aracde game tie-in. The sequel is set two years after the story of Aikatsu Friends! , with the main character Aine Yūki now in high school.

The Aikatsu on Parade! television anime premiered on Saturday, October 5 with the new lead character Raki Kiseki and characters from the previous Aikatsu! anime series.