Kyoto Animation Produces Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Anime Season 2 for 2021 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga confirmed on Tuesday that the second season will premiere on 2021 with Kyoto Animation returning on production. The season is titled Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S, with "S" standing for "Super Supreme Second life Starts."

The Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga announced the second season of the anime in February 2019 in its eighth volume.

Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid series in the inaugural issue of Monthly Action magazine in May 2013. Futabasha shipped the manga's ninth compiled book volume in November 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. Monthly Action announced in October that the manga was nearing its climax.

The series inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on April 24.

The manga has also inspired the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary spinoff manga. The seventh volume of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life shipped on December 12 and the eighth volume ships on Tuesday. The third volume of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary shipped on December 12 and the fourth volume ships on Tuesday. Seven Seas is also releasing both manga.

A third spinoff manga, Kobayashi-san-chi no Maid Dragon: Lucoa wa Boku no xx Desu. (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Lucoa is my xx), launched in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine on January 25.