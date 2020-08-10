Maaya Sakamoto's 'Yakudō' Single is Fate/Grand Order Game's New Opening Theme Song

New single available digitally on Tuesday

The official website of singer and voice actress Maaya Sakamoto announced on Monday that her new single "Yakudō" (Active Motion) is the new opening song for the second part of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Lostbelt" story line. The single will be available digitally beginning on Tuesday.

The single is a collaboration with rock band Yourness , and follows on from Sakamoto's previous opening songs for the game, beginning with "Shikisai" for the game's first storyline, and "Gyakko" for the first part of the game's "Lostbelt" storyline. Sakamoto is also performing the theme song for the upcoming Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot anime.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.