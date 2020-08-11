News
Microsoft Launches Xbox Series X Console in November

posted on by Alex Mateo
Over 50 new games planned for console in 2020, but not Halo Infinite until 2021

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it will launch its next-generation Xbox Series X console worldwide in November.

The company reported that over 100 games optimized for the Xbox Series X are planned for this year, including over 50 brand-new games such as Yakuza: Like a Dragon. However, 343 Industries will not launch Halo Infinite until next year, citing the desire "to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever for our fans, while also balancing the team's well-being."

The console will have 12 teraflops of processing power through its eight-core AMD Zen 2 processor, as well as a 1 terabyte solid-state drive for storage, with the option to increase the available storage by another 1 terabyte through a proprietary "X Storage Expansion Card," as well as an external hard drive via USB. The processor's onboard RDNA-class 2 graphics processing unit will be capable of rendering games up to 120 frames per second at 4K resolution, and is also billed as "8K ready," with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and variable refresh rate. The console will have 16 gigabytes of GDDR6 memory.

The console will have a new "Quick Resume" feature that will allow players to save the state of multiple games and resume them later, even after the console has been unplugged.

The Xbox Series X will be backwards compatible with Xbox One games, with optional graphical enhancements, and achievements and other game records carrying over.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue), the seventh game in Sega's Yakuza series, will be a launch title for the console. Other games confirmed for the Xbox Series X include CAPCOM's Resident Evil Village and Bandai Namco's Scarlet Nexus.

Source: Microsoft via Siliconera

