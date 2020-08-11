Microsoft Launches Xbox Series X Console in November

Over 50 new games planned for console in 2020, but not Halo Infinite until 2021

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it will launch its next-generation Xbox Series X console worldwide in November.

The company reported that over 100 games optimized for the Xbox Series X are planned for this year, including over 50 brand-new games such as Yakuza: Like a Dragon. However, 343 Industries will not launch Halo Infinite until next year, citing the desire "to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever for our fans, while also balancing the team's well-being."

The console will have 12 teraflops of processing power through its eight-core AMD Zen 2 processor, as well as a 1 terabyte solid-state drive for storage, with the option to increase the available storage by another 1 terabyte through a proprietary "X Storage Expansion Card," as well as an external hard drive via USB. The processor's onboard RDNA-class 2 graphics processing unit will be capable of rendering games up to 120 frames per second at 4K resolution, and is also billed as "8K ready," with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and variable refresh rate. The console will have 16 gigabytes of GDDR6 memory.

The console will have a new "Quick Resume" feature that will allow players to save the state of multiple games and resume them later, even after the console has been unplugged.

The Xbox Series X will be backwards compatible with Xbox One games, with optional graphical enhancements, and achievements and other game records carrying over.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon ( Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue ), the seventh game in Sega 's Yakuza series, will be a launch title for the console. Other games confirmed for the Xbox Series X include CAPCOM 's Resident Evil Village and Bandai Namco 's Scarlet Nexus.

Source: Microsoft via Siliconera