Yakuza: Like a Dragon Game Gets Release on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

7th game in Yakuza series debuted in Japan for PS4 on January 16

The Inside Xbox livestream presentation announced on Thursday that Yakuza: Like a Dragon ( Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue ), the seventh game in Sega 's Yakuza series, will launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Windows 10 on the same day that it launches for PlayStation 4 in the West. The game will be a launch title for the Xbox Series X, which will ship in the 2020 holiday season. The official YouTube channel for Xbox began streaming a trailer.

The game will support Xbox Series X Smart Delivery at launch, so players can buy the game once and play the game on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X when the game launches. The game will also support cross-save functionality between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions.

Sega released the game for PlayStation 4 in Japan as Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) on January 16. Sega will release the game in the West as Yakuza: Like a Dragon ("Like a Dragon" is the translation of the series' Japanese title Ryū ga Gotoku ) this year.

The game takes place in Isezaki Ijincho in Yokohama. The story follows the new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, who belongs to the Arakawa Family, the third generation family of the Tojo Clan. Kasuga's boss Masumi Arakawa asked him to take the fall for the crimes of the family's right-hand man Jō Sawashiro. For his family's love and his boss' respect, Kasuga served 18 years in a strict prison and was released in 2019. However, no one was there to greet him upon his release.

The game will have a "live command RPG battle" system that combines action and RPG battle commands. Toshihiro Nagoshi is the general director.

Sega had previously revealed the game in March 2019 with Kazuhiro Nakaya as the protagonist. He was also the protagonist of the Yakuza Online ( Ryū ga Gotoku Online ) game, which launched for iOS and Android devices and on PC in November 2018.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life , the previous game in the series, launched on the PS4 in Japan in December 2016 and launched in North America in April 2018. Sega released the PS4 version of its Yakuza 5 game in Japan in June 2019.

Sega released its Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami games on February 26 and April 22, respectively, on Xbox One. The games are available with Xbox Game Pass. The company will launch its Yakuza Kiwami 2 game on Xbox One this year.

Sources: Press release, Inside Xbox livestream, Famitsu.com