Kotobuki Shiriagari Ends New Normal Days Mini-Series Manga in September
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga about "new normal" lifestyle with COVID-19 launched in June
The September issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Beam magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kotobuki Shiriagari's New Normal Days mini-series manga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 12.
The manga tells stories about the "new normal" life during the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Shiriagari launched the manga in Monthly Comic Beam on June 12.
JManga previously published Shiriagari's Oshigoto manga. Shiriagari's Sukiyaki Western Django inspired a 2007 live-action film.
Source: Monthly Comic Beam September issue