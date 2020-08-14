Perfect World Manga Ends in 12th Volume

Manga inspired live-action film, series adaptations

The 11th compiled book volume of Rie Aruga 's Perfect World manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga will end in the 12th volume.

Rie Aruga had revealed in April 2019 that her manga was heading toward its "final stage."

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally and physically in English, and it describes the story:

26-year-old Tsugumi Kawana reunites with her first crush from high school, Itsuki Ayukawa, at a get-together between an architecture firm and the interior design company she works at. He sends her heart aflutter, until she realizes he's now disabled, and in a wheelchair. At first she feels she couldn't date a guy in a wheelchair, but then her feelings begin to change …

Aruga launched the series in Kiss magazine in February 2015. The manga was nominated in April 2019 for Kodansha 's 43rd annual Manga Awards.

A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in October 2018. The film earned 17,380,800 yen (about US$153,800) to rank #4 at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered on Fuji TV and Kansai TV in April 2019.