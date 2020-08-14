Survive! Inside the Human Body Educational Anime Film's Footage Previewed in Streamed Video

Film opened in double feature with Ganbareiwa!! Robocon on July 31

Toei began streaming footage from the Survive! Inside the Human Body ( Jintai no Survival !) anime film on Saturday. The film opened with the Ganbareiwa!! Robocon film in a double feature (including the CG anime short "Spring-Pan Let's Go!" or "Sprin-Pan Mae e Susumō!") on July 31, with MX4D screenings also available.

In the video, the girl Phoebe (Pipi) devours a bowlful of cookies — and accidentally swallows the miniaturized human-body probe ship Hippocrates with Phoebe's friend Geo and Dr. Brain aboard too.

The Survive! Inside the Human Body film is based on the Kagaku Manga Survival ( Science Manga Survival ) study manga series. The series follows children in various adventurous situations while weaving information about science into the story.

The anime stars:

Mitsuru Nasukawa directed and storyboarded the film at Toei Animation and Gallop , and Isao Murayama wrote the screenplay. Kei Yoshikawa ( Asahi Shimbun Publications ) composed the music, and Akemi Yokota designed the characters.

The series originated in South Korea by Gomdori Co. and illustrator Hyun-Dong Han. The all-color manga and study book series launched in 2008. Asahi Shimbun has published 70 volumes for the series as of February 20. The books have 9.5 million copies printed in Japan, and 30 million copies printed worldwide.

No Starch Press has released some of the series in English under the title Survive! Inside the Human Body .

Toei Animation produced a 100-second animated video for the manga in March 2019. At the time, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web website listed that the video was a pilot movie. The cast from the 2019 video are reprising their roles for the film.