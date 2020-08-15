All-New Free! Anime Film's New Teaser Announces 2021 Opening

Haruka Nanase teased in film delayed from summer 2020

The official website for Kyoto Animation 's Free! anime franchise began streaming a teaser promotional video on Saturday. The teaser announces that the franchise 's all-new anime film will open in 2021, and states, "Haruka Nanase: his challenge on the world begins ...."





The film's staff had announced in November that the planned summer 2020 opening date had been delayed due to "various circumstances." The announcement assured fans that the director and the rest of the staff are hard at work to make a film that will "meet the expectations" of fans.

The franchise 's most recent entry was Free! ~Road to the World~ Yume (Dream), which opened on July 5, 2019, and was a "reconstruction" of the Free! Dive to the Future television anime series, as well as a "bridge" to the new film.

Free! Dive to the Future premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The new series featured some of the characters in college.

On July 18, 2019, Kyoto Animation 's 1st Studio building suffered a fire which killed 36 people and injured 33 others.