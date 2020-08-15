J-Novel Club Licenses I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again!, Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village Novels

J-Novel Club announced during its livestream at the Otakuthon 2020 event on Saturday that it has licensed author Milligram and illustrator YukiKana 's I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! ( Nidoto Ie ni wa Kaerimasen! ) light novel as well as author Mizuumi Amakawa and illustrator Mai Ooguma's Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village ( Fushi no Kami: Henkyō kara Hajimeru Bunmei Saiseiki ) light novel series. Both titles will launch later this month on the service.

The company also announced it will release the first omnibus volume of Hajime Kanzaka 's Slayers novels in summer 2021 in print. The first omnibus volume will feature volumes 1-3. J-Novel Club will release the first omnibus volume of Satoshi Ueda 's How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom manga in print on February 2, 2021. The first omnibus volume will feature volumes 1-2.

J-Novel Club describes I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! , which is a J-Novel Heart title:

Chelsea may be the eldest daughter of a Baron, but her days are spent enduring both verbal and physical abuse from her mother and younger twin sister. However, upon skill appraisal on her 12th birthday, it's discovered that she has a never before seen skill—[Seed Creation]! Brought to the Royal Research Institute for the investigation of her new skill by the Appraiser Glen, Chelsea's life does a 180. A big room with personal maids, a warm, soft bed to sleep in, and delicious food to increase her mana pool... She's treated like a princess! But of course, her younger sister Margaret won't sit by quietly as Chelsea is pampered...

Milligram launched I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! on the "Shosetsu ni Narō" website in May 2019 and published an epilogue on June 9. Overlap published a compiled volume on April 25. Jirō Yūki launched a manga adaptation on the Comic Gardo website on March 27.



J-Novel Club describes Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village :

Ash is an 8-year-old boy with apparent past-life memories, who lives in a remote deserted village. As he remembers leading a bountiful life, he cannot bear living in a world akin to the Dark Ages, where not even the internal combustion engine exists. For that reason, he needs to consult books containing knowledge from a highly developed ancient culture, that is said to have existed far in the past. This is only the beginning of story about a young boy who sets out to revolutionize the world in order to rebuild civilization and achieve his ideal life!

Amakawa published the novel series on the "Shosetsu ni Narō" website in 2019. Overlap published the third volume on June 25.



Source: Press release