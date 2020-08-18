Teekyū's Roots Launches New Manga in September

The September issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine revealed on Tuesday that Roots and Munyū will launch a new manga titled Onee-chan ga Game o Suru to Hito ga Kawaru Onee-chan (My Sister is the Kind of Sister that Changes When She Plays Games) in the magazine's next issue on September 15.

Roots and Piyo launched the Teekyū manga in Comic Earth Star in early 2012, and the first anime season was announced just months later on the manga's first book volume. The anime's ninth season premiered in July 2017, and Crunchyroll has streamed all nine seasons.

Crunchyroll has also streamed the Takamiya Nasuno Desu! and Usakame spinoffs. The Takamiya Nasuno Desu! manga launched in Comic Earth Star in 2014, and ended in 2015. The ongoing Usakame manga launched in September 2015.

Munyū drew the illustrations for Tsukasa Kouzuki 's Ladies versus Butlers! light novel series. The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in 2010. Media Blasters released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2015. Munyū also drew the See Me After Class manga with Akiyoshi Ohta . Digital Manga Publishing released the manga's third volume in English in 2016. The manga inspired an original video anime adaptation in 2012.