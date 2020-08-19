Sentai Filmworks Unveils Wasteful Days of High School Girls Anime's English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks unveiled on Wednesday the English dub cast for Wasteful Days of High School Girls , the television anime of Bino 's Wasteful Days of High School Girl ( Joshi Kōsei no Mudazukai ) manga. The company began streaming an English dub video clip:

The cast includes:

The cast also includes: Courtland Johnson , Dee Vera , Heath Morrow , Joe Daniels , Mai Le , Monica Rial , Savanna Menzel , and Sheri Oster .

John Swasey is the English dub 's director, and Jonathan Rodriguez is the audio engineer. Ricardo Contreras is handling the English mix.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. The company will release the anime on Blu-ray Disc with the English dub on September 22. Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Bored one day, Tanaka gives her friends some rather quirky nicknames, but they aren't going to take her unflattering descriptions lying down. Sakuchi (saddled with “Wota” due to her otaku tendencies) and Saginomiya (dubbed “Robo” thanks to her deadpan personality) decide to call Tanaka “Baka” — and that should give you a pretty good idea of the shenanigans these whacky girls get up to. They're young, they're ridiculous and they're ready to waste away their days as high school girls!

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on TV Asahi in January.

Bino serializes the manga in Comic Newtype , Nico Nico Seiga , and pixiv Comic . Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in January.

