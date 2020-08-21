News
Sega's Astro City Mini 1/6 Scale Game Cabinet Launches on December 17 in Japan
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Mini arcade cabinet to include 36 games
Sega and Sega Toys announced on Friday that their Astro City Mini 1/6 size arcade game cabinet will ship in Japan on December 17.
Sega announced the game cabinet in July. The cabinet will feature 36 games, including:
- Cotton
- Shinobi
- Shadow Dancer
- Cyber Police ESWAT
- Crack Down
- Gain Ground
- Puyo Puyo
- Columns
- Bonanza Bros.
- Puzzle & Action Ichidant-R
- Wonder Boy
- Wonder Boy in Monster Land
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
- Virtua Fighter
- Fantasy Zone
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder
- Alien Storm
- Alien Syndrome
- Columns II
- Puzzle & Action Tant-R
- Dark Edge
- Altered Beast
Sega will reveal the last 13 games at a later date.
The cabinet will be 13 x 17 cm (5.1 x 6.7 inches) in size and 17 cm tall. The packaging will include the cabinet, a USB cable, an HDMI cable, and a users manual. The cabinet retails for 12,800 yen (about US$121) before tax. Players can purchase a separate control pad.