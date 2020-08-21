Sega's Astro City Mini 1/6 Scale Game Cabinet Launches on December 17 in Japan

Mini arcade cabinet to include 36 games

Sega and Sega Toys announced on Friday that their Astro City Mini 1/6 size arcade game cabinet will ship in Japan on December 17.

Sega announced the game cabinet in July. The cabinet will feature 36 games, including:

Cotton

Shinobi

Shadow Dancer

Cyber Police ESWAT

Crack Down

Gain Ground

Puyo Puyo

Columns

Bonanza Bros.

Puzzle & Action Ichidant-R

Wonder Boy

Wonder Boy in Monster Land

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Virtua Fighter

Fantasy Zone

Golden Axe

Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder

Alien Storm

Alien Syndrome

Columns II

Puzzle & Action Tant-R

Dark Edge

Altered Beast

Sega will reveal the last 13 games at a later date.

The cabinet will be 13 x 17 cm (5.1 x 6.7 inches) in size and 17 cm tall. The packaging will include the cabinet, a USB cable, an HDMI cable, and a users manual. The cabinet retails for 12,800 yen (about US$121) before tax. Players can purchase a separate control pad.

Source: Astro City Mini game cabinet's website via Gematsu