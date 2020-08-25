News
Lilyka Manga Releases The Death of Replicist Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
kkzt released yuri manga in May 2016
Digital Manga Inc.'s Lilyka Manga yuri label released kkzt's The Death of Replicist (Gansakka no Shi) manga on August 22.
Lilyka Manga describes the story:
"I am a shinigami created by a client" A replica's purpose, the scent of death... The surreal world blends into ours... A short story about the days she spent with her as she walked every night to mark people.
kkzt released the manga at the Comitia 116 event in May 2016.
Source: Lilyka Manga's Twitter account