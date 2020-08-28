Himoto! Umaru-chan SS Spinoff's Hijiki Ends Ayakashiko Manga

Manga about yōkai boarding house launched in 2015

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Cune magazine published the final chapter of Hijiki's Ayakashiko manga on Friday. The manga's eighth and final compiled book volume will ship on October 23.

The manga centers on Ayakashi-sō, a boarding house for yōkai spirits, and its 16-year-old caretaker Mahoro Miyatsuka. The residents of the house include a house spirit who is constantly penniless yet constantly gluttonous, a mischievous fox spirit, and a snow woman who calls the refrigerator home.

Hijiki launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in March 2015, but the manga moved to Comic Cune in July 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume on July 23.

Hijiki previously drew the Himōto! Umaru-chan SS spinoff manga of Sankaku Head 's Himouto! Umaru-chan manga. The manga ran in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine from 2016 until 2017. Shueisha published one compiled book volume for the manga.