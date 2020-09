Noblesse Anime Reveals New Visual, More Cast, October 7 Premiere in Japan

The official website for the Crunchyroll Original anime of Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee 's Noblesse manhwa revealed on Monday a new visual, additional cast and staff, and the October 7 premiere in Japan.

The newly announced cast members are:

Akihisa Wakayama as Regis K. Landegre



Ai Kayano as Seira J. Loyard



Masatomo Nakazawa as Tao



Takeo Ōtsuka as Takeo



The newly announced staff members are:

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX at 24:00 on October 7 (effectively October 8 at 12:00 a.m.) and on BS11 at 25:30 (effectively October 8 at 1:30 a.m.).

While Crunchyroll told ANN the anime will premiere on October 6 at 9:00 a.m. EDT, Crunchyroll tweeted that the anime will premiere on October 5. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

The anime's previously announced cast includes:

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Hinomaru Sumo , Squid Girl Season 2 ) is directing the anime as a co-production between Crunchyroll and WEBTOON. Sayaka Harada ( STARMYU , Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- ) is in charge of series composition. Akiharu Ishii ( The Prince of Tennis II , Blood+ ) is handling character designs and chief animation supervision.

Kim Jae-joong will perform the anime's theme song "BREAKING DAWN." K-pop group OH MY GIRL will perform the ending theme song "Etoile."

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

Raizel awakens from his 820-year slumber. He holds the special title of Noblesse , a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all other Nobles. In an attempt to protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him at Ye Ran High School, where Raizel learns the simple and quotidian routines of the human world through his classmates. However, the Union, a secret society plotting to take over the world, dispatches modified humans and gradually encroaches on Raizel's life, causing him to wield his mighty power to protect those around him… After 820 years of intrigue, the secrets behind his slumber are finally revealed, and Raizel's absolute protection as the Noblesse begins!

WEBTOONS started publishing the manhwa in English in July 2014, and published the epilogue in January 2019. WEBTOONS also published a spinoff title Noblesse : Rai's Adventure in 2016. Crunchyroll previously announced that Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee are "preparing another story and an extension."

Production I.G previously produced a 30-minute anime based on the manhwa in 2016 titled Noblesse: Awakening . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.