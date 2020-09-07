Yukarism, Yurara's Chika Shiomi Launches New Manga in October

The October issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine revealed on Saturday that Chika Shiomi will launch a new manga titled Ame no Ori no Siren (The Siren of the Rain Cage) in the magazine's next issue on October 6. The manga is a spinoff of Shiomi's Key Jack manga series, and will center on an ace police detective named Ninomiya.

Shiomi recently ended the Key Jack : Keep Alive manga (seen right) on July 6. Shiomi launched the manga in Mystery Bonita in 2018. Akita Shoten will ship the third and final volume on October 16.

Shiomi launched the Key Jack manga in 1999, the Key Jack: Teenage Edition in 2011, and the Key Jack : Deadlock manga in 2016.

Viz Media published Shiomi's time-travel drama Yukarism and previous works Rasetsu and Yurara .

