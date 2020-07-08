Chika Shiomi's Key Jack: Keep Alive Manga Ends

Manga's 3rd compiled book volume ships in October

This year's August issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine published the final chapter of Chika Shiomi 's Key Jack : Keep Alive manga on Monday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship in October.

Shiomi launched the manga in Mystery Bonita in 2018. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped on January 16.

Shiomi launched the Key Jack manga in 1999, the Key Jack: Teenage Edition in 2011, and the Key Jack : Deadlock manga in 2016.

Viz Media published Shiomi's time-travel drama Yukarism and previous works Rasetsu and Yurara .

