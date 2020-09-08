Monster Musume's OKAYADO Cancels 12 Beast Manga

Manga creator OKAYADO announced on his Twitter account on Sunday that his 12 Beast manga has been canceled.

OKAYADO explained that there were many reasons for the manga's cancelation. He recounted the incident of his editor asking him "When's the last chapter of Monster Musume ?" ( OKAYADO 's other manga), while he was taking time to recover his mental health. OKAYADO felt at the time that the editor had been asking him to quickly finish Monster Musume , even though the editor told him that they did not mean that. OKAYADO mentioned that he couldn't really be sure, and it made him anxious and unable to draw.

OKAYADO acknowledged that it was not a good idea to leave a work half-finished, but he reached a mental state where he was unable to draw. He added that, when he floated the idea of canceling 12 Beast to his editor, the editor did not even suggest that the manga only go on hiatus. So OKAYADO felt that the manga was truly being treated as already canceled, and he lost motivation to continue.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes 12 Beast in English, and it describes the manga:

Three things you should know about Touga Eita, a second-year high school student and heir to the Touga-style ninjutsu dojo: First, he really, really loves video games. Second, when given a choice between heroics and saving his own skin, he will always choose the latter. Third, he's never so much as kissed a girl. All these changes when a voluptuous girl with wings and taloned feet named Aero appears and calls on Eita to help save her people-the the harpies of Re-Verse-from the merciless onslaught of giant robot monsters known as Gigas. Eita will follow his newfound harpy friend into a whole new world, filled with monster girls and fantastical creatures beyond his wildest dreams.

OKAYADO launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Age Premium website, and it transferred to the Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2015 when Age Premium shut down. Kadokawa published the seventh compiled book volume in June 2019, and Seven Seas Entertainment published the sixth volume in September 2018. OKAYADO 's one-shot manga " Deadline Summoner " (" Shisen no Shōkanshi ") was the "prototype short" for the series. OKAYADO published the 39-page manga in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine in May 2012, and Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga.

Seven Seas Entertainment also publishes OKAYADO 's Monster Musume manga. A television anime adaptation of the manga ran in 2015, and original anime DVDs bundled with the manga's 11th and 12th volumes. Crunchyroll and Daisuki streamed the series as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video. Yoshino Origuchi 's ( Monster Girl Doctor ) Monster Musume - Monster Girl・Hello Walk novel inspired by the manga shipped on August 29.