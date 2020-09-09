Funimation Adds Terraformars, Coppelion, Gargantia, Megalobox Anime

Funimation announced a distribution partnership with publisher and distributor Viz Media on Wednesday that will add new anime titles to Funimation 's streaming catalog, beginning with five titles on September 22. The first five titles for the partnership arriving on September 22 are Terraformars , Terraformars Revenge , Coppelion , Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet , and Megalobox .

Megalobox is the newest title in the lineup, and it premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The series' English dub premiered on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in December 2018. Viz Media released the anime on home video in June 2019.

Funimation is already streaming the Naruto , Hunter x Hunter , Sailor Moon R: The Movie , Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King , Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II - The Battle for Doldrey , and Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent from Viz Media .

Source: Press releasee