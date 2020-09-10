News
Funimation, J.C. Staff Co-produce Sing a Bit of Harmony Original Anime Film
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
J.C. Staff and Funimation announced on Thursday that they are co-producing an original anime film titled Sing a Bit of Harmony (Ai no Utagoe o Kikasete, literally "Let Me Hear You Sing of Love") by Time of Eve and Patema Inverted director Yasuhiro Yoshiura. The film will open in Japan in 2021, and is "coming soon" to the United States and Canada.
Funimation describes the film:
The film tells the story of a new transfer student interested in her surroundings, and a song that brings happiness to her and her classmates.
Yoshiura and Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass, Princess Principal, Seven Days War) are co-writing the script. Kanna Kii, the creator of the Umibe no Étranger manga, drew the original character designs. Shuichi Shimamura (Honey and Clover, Nodame Cantabile) is designing the characters for animation, and is also the chief animation director.
