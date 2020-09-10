Funimation, J.C. Staff Co-produce Sing a Bit of Harmony Original Anime Film

Work on the anime is just getting started, but director Kenta Onishi and original novel editor Satoshi Shoji gave us a peek at the details before the series premiere in January!

― Anime production for fantasy light novel, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter by Meguru Seto, is well underway by studio Okuru to Noboru. Kodansha announced in May 2020 that the series will be coming to life on screen in Ja...