Pokémon Journeys: The Series Anime Changes Air Date to Fridays on October 9

Show previously aired on Sundays

The official website for the Pokémon Journeys: The Series anime revealed on Sunday that starting on October 9, the show will air on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. The official YouTube channel for the franchise is commemorating the change in timeslot with a new commercial, featuring a "gold Pikachu" (the character for "Kin" in "kinyōbi" (Friday) is the same character for the word gold). The last episode that will air on a Sunday will air on September 27.

The show has been airing on Sundays at 6:00 p.m. since its debut on November 17, in the same timeslot in which Pokémon Sun & Moon previously aired.

The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix on June 12, and the service will add new episodes quarterly. The next batch of episodes debuted on September 11.

The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon on May 9, and it will then debut on Télétoon in French later this year.

The anime had delayed airing new episodes in April due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but has since resumed airing new episodes on June 7.

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie