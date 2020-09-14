News
Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage 2 Game Gets iOS/Android Version
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sequel game shipped on PS3, Xbox 360 in 2012
The official Twitter account for KOEI Tecmo Games' Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage 2 action game announced on Sunday that the game will have an iOS and Android version. The announcement did not reveal a release date.
KOEI Tecmo Games released the game in Japan for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in December 2012, and it released the game in North America in February 2013.
The first Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage game, inspired by Buronson and Tetsuo Hara's manga and subsequent anime, shipped for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles in 2010.
Source: Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage 2's Twitter account via Siliconera