Cross Infinite World Licenses Reset! The Imprisoned Princess Dreams of Another Chance! Light Novel Series
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kei Misawa, poporucha's series launches digitally on January 14
Cross Infinite World announced on Monday that it has licensed writer Kei Misawa and illustrator poporucha's Reset! The Imprisoned Princess Dreams of Another Chance! (Torawareta Ōjo wa Futatabi, Shiawase na Yume wo Miru) light novel series. The light novel's first volume is currently available for pre-order, and it will launch worldwide digitally on January 14, 2021.
Cross Infinite World describes the story:
Can Magic Change Her Future? Days before her marriage to the king of the neighboring Sunruta Kingdom, Princess Annabel of Najir is abruptly betrayed by her fiancé and thrown into prison with her magic knight under suspicion of being a spy. After being held captive for months and informed her kingdom is no more, Annabel passes out in a burst of destructive magic, only to awaken as her twelve-year-old self, six years before her political marriage. Armed with knowledge of the dark future to come, she now has another chance to bring about a new fate. This is the story of Princess Annabel's second chance at life, and her drive to stop the destruction of her kingdom.
The light novel series debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2019.
