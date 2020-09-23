News
Dokapon UP! Mugen no Roulette Game Posts Video With Utawarerumono Characters
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
AQUAPLUS began streaming a promotional video for Sting's Dokapon UP! Mugen no Roulette game on Tuesday. The game is a new entry in the Dokapon game franchise, with characters from AQUAPLUS' Utawarerumono franchise.
The game will ship in Japan on December 10 for the PlayStation 4 and Switch.
The Dokapon series is a hybrid RPG and board game. Players roll dice to move their character that number of spaces on the board. Landing on spaces triggers battles, events, mini-games, and encounters with other players, growing their player character as they progress.
Sting developed the two prior game to the series, Dokapon Kingdom and Dokapon Journey, the latter of which was released for the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2008. Dokapon Kingdom was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2007, and Atlus released the game in the West in 2008.