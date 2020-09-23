Dokapon UP! Mugen no Roulette Game Posts Video With Utawarerumono Characters

AQUAPLUS began streaming a promotional video for Sting 's Dokapon UP! Mugen no Roulette game on Tuesday. The game is a new entry in the Dokapon game franchise , with characters from AQUAPLUS ' Utawarerumono franchise .

The game will ship in Japan on December 10 for the PlayStation 4 and Switch.

The Dokapon series is a hybrid RPG and board game. Players roll dice to move their character that number of spaces on the board. Landing on spaces triggers battles, events, mini-games, and encounters with other players, growing their player character as they progress.

Sting developed the two prior game to the series, Dokapon Kingdom and Dokapon Journey , the latter of which was released for the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2008. Dokapon Kingdom was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2007, and Atlus released the game in the West in 2008.