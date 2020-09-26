News
fault - milestone two side: below Game's Long Promo Video Streamed
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Phoenixx Games began streaming a long promotional video on Friday for Alice in Dissonance's fault - milestone two side: below "cinematic adventure novel" game. The game will release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.
The Steam version will release in spring 2021, but Phoenixx Games has not yet revealed a release window for the PS4 and Switch versions.
Phoenixx Games also announced on Friday that fault - milestone two side: above will get a release on the Nintendo Switch in December.
The franchise has sold 500,000 copies worldwide.
Sekai Project originally released the fault - milestone one game for the PC in 2013, followed by fault - milestone two side: above in 2015, and the Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell spinoff in February 2018. Sekai Project previously planned to release the fault SILENCE THE PEDANT prequel and fault - milestone two side: below games in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Alice in Dissonance's website is currently listing fault - milestone two side: below for release in English in 2020, but fault SILENCE THE PEDANT is listed without a release date.
Sekai Games and Limited Run Games will release a physical version of Alice in Dissonance's fault - milestone one game for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The release will have both a regular and collector's edition. Sekai Games released the game digitally for the Switch in October 2019, and digitally for the PS4 on May 22.
Source: Famitsu