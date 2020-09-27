Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Tamashii no Kizuna Smartphone Game's 2nd Trailer Streamed

iOS/Andrioid game launches next year

Square Enix began streaming a second promotional video on Sunday for the Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Tamashii no Kizuna smartphone game. The video previews the characters and highlights the battle and other game systems such as the multiplayer system.

Square Enix will release the smartphone role-playing game for iOS and Android devices in 2021. Up to three people will be able to participate in cooperative play in the game.

Another new game in the franchise , the Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Xross Blade ("Xross" is pronounced "cross") arcade card game, will debut in Japan on October 22. Yoshikazu Amami will launch a manga based on the arcade game in the November issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on October 1.

Both games are based on Riku Sanjō and Kôji Inada's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai ( Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) manga. A new anime based on the original manga will premiere on October 3. The manga is itself inspiring a new manga in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine, which launched in the magazine's November issue on September 19.

The original 37-volume manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1989 to 1996. The manga previously inspired a 46-episode anime series that aired in 1991 and 1992, and three short anime films that opened in July 1991, March 1992, and July 1992.

In the story, after the defeat of the demon lord Hadlar, all of the monsters were unleashed from his evil will and moved to the island of Delmurin to live in peace. Dai is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by the kindly monster Brass, Dai's dream is to grow up to be a hero. He gets to become one when Hadlar is resurrected and the previous hero, Avan, comes to train Dai to help in the battle. But Hadlar, announcing that he now works for an even more powerful demon lord, comes to kill Avan. To save his students, Avan uses a Self-Sacrifice spell to attack, but is unable to defeat Hadlar. When it seems that Dai and Avan's other student Pop are doomed, a mark appears on Dai's forehead and he suddenly gains super powers and is able to fend off Hadlar. The two students then go off on a journey to avenge Avan and bring peace back to the world.