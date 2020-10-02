JAEPO Arcade Game Expo Event Canceled Due to COVID-19

Event originally scheduled for February 2021

The Japan Amusement Industry Association (JAIA) announced on Thursday that it has canceled its Japan Amusement Expo (JAEPO) 2021 event due to there being no sign of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic ending, thus making it difficult to hold the event without risking the spread of the disease. The event was previously scheduled for February 2021. The JAIA is now determining the possibility of holding an online event.

JAEPO, or the Japan Amusement Expo, is an annual event that focuses on arcade games, prize games, print-club sticker machines, and similar games in amusement centers. The event is held annualy in February at the Makuhari Messe center in Chiba.

Sources: JAIA, 4Gamer (T田) via Siliconera