ID: Invaded Manga Ends in Next Chapter

This year's November issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Friday that the ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken manga adaptation of the original anime project ID: INVADED will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on November 4.

Yen Press licensed the manga. The company will publish the manga's first volume physically and digitally in February 2021.

Yen Press describes the story:

When Sakaido wakes up in a strange room next to a dead girl, there are only two things he knows for sure—1) he's a brilliant detective, and 2) he has to solve the mystery of Kaeru's death. What surprises await the brilliant detective in this strange, new world?

The manga debuted in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in October 2019. Yūki Kodama ( Blood Lad ), the anime's character designer, is drawing the manga. Otaro Maijo , the scriptwriter for the anime, is credited for the original work alongside The Detectives United.

The anime series premiered with the first two episodes in a one-hour special in January. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The company streamed the anime's first two episodes early for a 24-hour period last December.

Ei Aoki ( Re:CREATORS , Aldnoah.Zero , Fate/Zero ) directed the anime at NAZ . Atsushi Ikariya ( Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ) designed the characters based on the original designs of Yūki Kodama ( Blood Lad manga creator, Hamatora manga artist).