Yen Press Licenses ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken Manga

Yen Press announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the ID: INVADED #Brake-Broken manga adaptation of the original anime project ID: INVADED . The company will publish the manga's first volume physically and digitally in February 2021.

Yen Press describes the story:

When Sakaido wakes up in a strange room next to a dead girl, there are only two things he knows for sure—1) he's a brilliant detective, and 2) he has to solve the mystery of Kaeru's death. What surprises await the brilliant detective in this strange, new world?

The manga debuted in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in October 2019. Yūki Kodama ( Blood Lad ), the anime's character designer, is drawing the manga. Otaro Maijo , the scriptwriter for the anime, is credited for the original work alongside The Detectives United.

The anime series premiered with the first two episodes in a one-hour special in January. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The company streamed the anime's first two episodes early for a 24-hour period last December.

Ei Aoki ( Re:CREATORS , Aldnoah.Zero , Fate/Zero ) directed the anime at NAZ . Atsushi Ikariya ( Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ) designed the characters based on the original designs of Yūki Kodama ( Blood Lad manga creator, Hamatora manga artist).

Yoshihiro Sono ( Psycho-Pass , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) was credited for art and world setting, and Daisuke Mataga ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Grimoire of Zero ) was the main animator. Takehiro Kubota was the assistant director. Emi Chiba ( After the Rain , Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene ) was in charge of color design. Keita Shimizu , Ai Asari , Asuka Mamezuka , Norie Igawa , and Momoko Kawai were animators for the project. U/S composed the music. Sou performed the opening theme song "Mister Fixer." MIYAVI 's "Other Side" was the ending theme song.

