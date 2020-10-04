Trigger's SSSS.Dynazenon Anime Posts 1st Promo Video With Shiro Sagisu's Music, More Staff, Designs

The official Twitter account for Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger 's new SSSS.Dynazenon anime project posted the anime's first full promotional video on Monday. The video shows the daily life of the main cast and features music by Shiro Sagisu , who is scoring the anime itself. The video also lists more staff members, and the anime production team debuted the main characters' designs.

Graphinica is returning from SSSS.Gridman to handle the 3DCG production on the new anime. The other newly announced staff members include:

All of these staff members except Fumiyuki Go and Shunsuke Shida are returning from SSSS.Gridman , although several have higher posts on the new anime.

The cast includes:

The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe." The companies have not yet revealed the format of the project.

As previously announced, "Gridman" is credited with the original work, and Akira Amemiya is returning from SSSS.Gridman to direct the anime at Trigger . Other returning staff members include Keiichi Hasegawa as scriptwriter, Masaru Sakamoto as character designer, and Shiro Sagisu as composer.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The anime has since inspired a stage play adaptation, a manga adaptation, multiple manga spinoffs, and a novel spinoff. The stage play was slated for this past spring but was cancelled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sources: SSSS.Dynazenon anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie