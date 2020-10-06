Actress Suzu Hirose Tests Positive for COVID-19, But Is Asymptomatic

Actress Suzu Hirose (live-action Chihayafuru films' Chihaya) and her talent agency Foster announced on Tuesday that she has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Hirose received testing as part of group testing for shooting of a certain work. The announcements noted that Hirose is asymptomatic for the COVID-19 disease, and Foster is taking appropriate measures according to the healthcare center's guidance.

The company said that it is ensuring the health of its staff, and that it is sorry for inconveniencing and causing concern for clients, actors, and fans.

Hirose starred as the titular character in the three live-action Chihayafuru films. She won Best Supporting Actress at 41st Japan Academy Awards in 2018 for her role as Sakie Yamanaka in Hirokazu Kore-eda 's The Third Murder ( Sandome no Satsujin ). She also played Nazuna in the Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? anime film, Kaede in The Boy and The Beast film, and Laëtitia in the Lupin III THE FIRST movie.

