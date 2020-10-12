News
Masaya Hokazono's Kichikujima Manga Gets Kaoru no Taisetsu na Mono Short Anime Spinoff
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
BS Nippon Corporation announced on Monday that Masaya Hokazono's Kichikujima manga is inspiring a comedy spinoff anime titled Kaoru no Taisetsu na Mono (Kaoru's Precious Thing). The anime will premiere on November 18, with new one-minute episodes every Wednesday at 11:29 p.m.
While the original Kichikujima manga centers on a group of students trapped on a deserted island with a brutal killer, the Kaoru no Taisetsu na Mono anime will take the characters of the manga and put them in relaxing slice-of-life situations.
The cast includes:
- Natsuki Hanae as Kaoru
- Tomokazu Sugita as Giichi
- Emi Nitta as Mari
- Yui Ninomiya as Satoru
- Rin Aira as Anna
- Kanade Narita as Kanna
Masaya Hokazono and Mijinko Hokazono are both credited for the anime's plot and key animation. Hiroshi Namiki (Komatta Jii-san is directing the anime at Kachidoki Studio. Fumiako Hokazono (labo8) is credited for production assistance. Yu Saito is the audio director, and Chance In is credited for Audio Production. Hiroto Sasaki is composing the background music. Yui Ninomiya is performing the theme song "Akai Kizuna" (Crimson Bonds).
Hokazono serialized the Inugami manga in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine from 1996 to 2002 with 14 volumes. Hokazono later drew a new version of the manga with modifications titled Inugami Kai for 10 volumes. Manga Planet is publishing Hokazono's Inugami Kai and Doctor Mordrid manga in English.
Source: BS Nippon Corporation (link 2)