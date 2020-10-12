Masaya Hokazono's Kichikujima Manga Gets Kaoru no Taisetsu na Mono Short Anime Spinoff

Spinoff anime premieres on November 18, puts horror manga's characters in slice-of-life situations

BS Nippon Corporation announced on Monday that Masaya Hokazono 's Kichikujima manga is inspiring a comedy spinoff anime titled Kaoru no Taisetsu na Mono (Kaoru's Precious Thing). The anime will premiere on November 18, with new one-minute episodes every Wednesday at 11:29 p.m.

While the original Kichikujima manga centers on a group of students trapped on a deserted island with a brutal killer, the Kaoru no Taisetsu na Mono anime will take the characters of the manga and put them in relaxing slice-of-life situations.

The cast includes:

Masaya Hokazono and Mijinko Hokazono are both credited for the anime's plot and key animation. Hiroshi Namiki ( Komatta Jii-san is directing the anime at Kachidoki Studio . Fumiako Hokazono (labo8) is credited for production assistance. Yu Saito is the audio director, and Chance In is credited for Audio Production . Hiroto Sasaki is composing the background music . Yui Ninomiya is performing the theme song "Akai Kizuna" (Crimson Bonds).

Hokazono serialized the Inugami manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1996 to 2002 with 14 volumes. Hokazono later drew a new version of the manga with modifications titled Inugami Kai for 10 volumes. Manga Planet is publishing Hokazono's Inugami Kai and Doctor Mordrid manga in English.

