Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Anime Casts Kishō Taniyama, Shinichiro Miki

The official website for the television anime of Kagiji Kumanomata 's Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ( Maōjō de Oyasumi ) manga revealed two additional cast members on Thursday. Kishō Taniyama will play Hades (left in image below), and Shinichiro Miki will play Hypnos (Suima, right in image below).

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo on October 5. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime will have 12 episodes.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sshhh! Princess Syalis is trying to get a good night's sleep. Some shut-eye. Forty winks. Catch some Z's. Long ago in olden times when people and demons lived together in—well, disharmony, really – a demon king kidnaps a human princess and imprisons her in his castle. Bereft, the princess's subjects beat their chests in anguish…until a hero arises to spearhead Project Rescue Our Princess! While waiting for her knight in shining armor, what's an imprisoned princess to do …? Teddy-bear guards with bat wings are all very well, but her dungeon cell is bo-o-o-ring! So, she decides to wile away the long hours by sleeping. Now if only she could get comfortable…and didn't suffer from insomnia…

Mitsue Yamazaki ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo ( The Helpful Fox Senko-san , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ). Yoshiko Nakamura ( Kabukibu! , Hiiro no Kakera - The Tamayori Princess Saga ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ai Kikuchi ( New Game! , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ) is designing the characters. Sumie Noro ( Tada Never Falls in Love , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? episode director) is the assistant director, Chiaki Nakajima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily , Love Lab ) is the sub character designer, and Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Mr. Osomatsu , Sarazanmai ) is the composer. ORESAMA perform the anime's ending theme song "Gimmme!"

Kumanomata launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2016. The 16th volume shipped in Japan on Friday .