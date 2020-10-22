My Broken Mariko Manga Wins Bros. Comic Award 2020

Tokyo News Services' TV Bros. magazine awarded Waka Hirako 's My Broken Mariko manga with the Bros. Comic Award 2020. The magazine's December issue, which launches on Friday, will feature content related to the manga, including an interview with Hirako. In addition, the December issue will have two different cover variants, a regular version and an Amazon limited edition, both illustrated by Hirako.

Regular cover

Amazon limited edition cover

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it will publish the manga in English as a deluxe hardcover book on November 10. The company describes the story:

Shiino is an ill-tempered office assistant, but when her friend Mariko dies unexpectedly, she becomes determined to get to the bottom of this mystery. Portraying the soulful connection between girls, this is a striking story of sisterhood and romance.

Kadokawa published the josei manga's one compiled volume in Japan in January. The compiled volume version also includes Hirako's debut one-shot manga "Yiska."



Source: Comic Natalie