HAL Laboratory's Part Time UFO Game Launches for Switch

Trailer streamed for UFO object-stacking game, which launched on Wednesday

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream announced on Wednesday that Nintendo has launched HAL Laboratory 's Part Time UFO game on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo also began streaming a full trailer:

In the game, players control a UFO and use claw arms to stack objects. The game also features two-player co-op mode, costumes, and character cameos from the Kirby series.

HAL Laboratory debuted the game in Japan as Hataraku UFO in 2017. The company launched the game in the West on iOS and Android devices in 2018.

Nintendo released HAL Laboratory and Vanpool's Kirby Fighters 2 fighting game on the Switch in Japan and in the West in September. HAL Laboratory launched the BoxBoy! + BoxGirl! game for Switch in April 2019.