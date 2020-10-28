The Ryuo's Work is Never Done Game Delayed to December 17

Shogi adventure game will release for PS4, Switch

The official website for Entergram's game based on Shirow Shiratori 's The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! light novel series revealed on Monday that the game will now ship on December 17, after previously being scheduled to ship on November 26. The "studying shogi adventure game" will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The website stated the delay was due to "production circumstances."

Shiratori began releasing the novels under SB Creative 's GA Bunko label in 2015. Shirabi illustrates the novels. Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global is releasing the novels digitally, and it describes the story:

The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! is about a teenage boy named Yaichi Kuzuryuu who happens to be the strongest shogi player in history, holding the top title of “Ryuo” (Dragon King). One fateful day, shogi-loving elementary student, Ai Hinatsuru, appears before him claiming that he promised to be her master. But was such a promise really ever made? Thus began their master and disciple relationship! Who can match their level of intensity and passion for shogi?

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Kazuki and Kogetaokoge also launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in October 2015, and ended it in August 2019. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in August 2019.