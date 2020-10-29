Japan's Drecom Acquires Wizardry Game Series Rights to Develop New Title

Rights include “Wizardry 6,” “Wizardry 7,” “Wizardry 8,” “Wizardry Gold”

Japanese video game developer Drecom revealed on Thursday during a livestreamed financial results briefing for the second quarter of the current fiscal year (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) that it has acquired copyrights and domestic and foreign trademarks for the Wizardry game series. Drecom is planning to develop a new title in the franchise.

Drecom 's acquisitions include domestic and foreign trademarks for "Wizardry," as well as copyrights for “Wizardry 6,” “Wizardry 7,” “Wizardry 8,” and “Wizardry Gold.”

Drecom 's games include Disgaea RPG and Kirara Fantasia . Bandai Namco Entertainment and Drecom announced in May 2017 that they had established the company BXD. BXD developed the Dragon Ball Z Bucchigiri Match smartphone browser game.

XSEED Games released Acquire's Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls game (pictured above right) on PC via Steam and the Humble Store on January 15. The game is part of the long-running Wizardry game series, and was the first Western release for a Wizardry game since 2001. AnimEigo co-founder Robert Woodhead co-created the original Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord game in 1981.