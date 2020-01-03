Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls Game Launches for PC on January 15

1st-person dungeon crawler game's trailer streamed

XSEED Games revealed on Friday that its release of Acquire 's Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls game on PC via Steam and the Humble Store will launch on January 15. The company began streaming a launch date announcement trailer:



The first-person dungeon crawler game was previously slated for release on May 29, 2019, but XSEED announced a delay that month. XSEED Games then listed that the game would launch last summer, before it was delayed again to early 2020. XSEED stated that discussions with the licensor concluded that the game could not launch until early 2020.

The PC release will include enhanced visuals, all previously released DLC, and a Turbo Mode that speeds up the game.

The game shipped in Japan for the PlayStation 3 in 2009, and shipped in the West in 2011. The game also launched for iOS in 2011, and for the PlayStation Vita in 2015.

The game is part of the long-running Wizardry game series, and was the first Western release for a Wizardry game since 2001. AnimEigo co-founder Robert Woodhead co-created the original Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord game in 1981.

Source: Press release