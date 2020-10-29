Koei Tecmo Announces Buddy Mission: Bond Game for Switch

Celebrate the DVD and Blu-ray release of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising with an interview with the US voices of Deku (Justin Briner) and Bakugo (Clifford Chapin). Learn about the latest My Hero Academia movie, Deku and Bakugo's evolving relationship, and more!

― Welcome to Anime News Network Connect! A collaboration between ANN and Anime NYC, ANN Connect is a new way to bring anime fans, anime crea...