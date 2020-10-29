×
Koei Tecmo Announces Buddy Mission: Bond Game for Switch

posted on by Alex Mateo
One-Punch Man's Yūsuke Murata designs characters for game launching on January 29

The Japanese Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream announced on Wednesday a new game titled Buddy Mission: BOND that will launch for Nintendo Switch on January 29, 2021. KOEI Tecmo is developing the game.

Yūsuke Murata (One-Punch Man, Eyeshield 21) is the game's character designer.

The cast includes (image above, left to right starting with top row):

The adventure game follows the secret investigation team "BOND," who pursue the criminal syndicate "DISCARD" on Mikagura Island. Players select two out of four team members to investigate and infiltrate. Depending on which members are selected, the route and obtained information may change.

Sources: Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream, Nintendo's YouTube channel and website

